STAHL, Nancy A. (NEE BLAKE), - 77, of Cape May passed on Monday, May 4, 2020. Nancy is forever loved by her son, William (and Alicia) Stahl as well as many dear friends. Funeral services are private. Interment in Tabernacle Cemetery. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

