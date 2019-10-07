Staines, Sr., Ronald Francis, - 93, of Galloway, passed away at ACRMC in Galloway on October 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Atlantic City, formerly of Brigantine & Galloway. He attended Holy Spirit Grammar & High Schools until enlisting in the US Navy. Ronnie was awarded the Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal 4stars and the Philippine Liberation Medal 2 stars for his service, detailed to the USS LSM 22, an amphibious assault landing ship In the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign in the South Pacific Ocean, during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946 at the age of 20. Previously employed by the US Postal Service, he was a longtime bartender at Capt. Starn's Restaurant in Atlantic City, where he met & married his wife Mary, together they had 5 children. He was later employed at the Circle Bar & American Legion in Brigantine. He was a current member of the Absecon VFW Post #9462. Ronnie is predeceased by his parents, Edwin & Mary Staines; brother, John Staines; sisters, Mickey Walker & Betty McCarron; wife, Mary; son, Ronald F. Staines, Jr.; longtime companion, Patricia Perkins; and step-grandson, Michael Wamsher, Jr. He is survived by his 4 loving daughters, Teresa McLaughlin of Dania Beach, FL., Patricia Corcoran (Kevin) of Atlantic City, Susan Smith (Steven) of Brigantine and Peggy Rabiger (Harry) of Absecon & Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 8 grandchildren, Paul Brown, Patrice Corcoran Norton, Robbie & Andy McLaughlin, Jack & Keith Corcoran, Bronson & Kelly Barker; his great-grandson, Lief Norton; stepson, Michael Wamsher, Sr (Linda); step-granddaughter, Dianna; the Frank Wamsher family; and special niece, Christine Staines; along with many other nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Royal Suites Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and ACRMC, Mainland Campus doctors & nurses for their compassionate care. Family and friends are invited to his celebration of life on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, with a Christian burial service at 11AM, followed by burial at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery, Estell Manor, with military honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Absecon VFW Post #9462, PO Box 136, Absecon, NJ 08201. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Most Popular
-
As more outlaw bikers show up, Wildwood considers canceling Roar to Shore
-
Atlantic Club sold to New York firm
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
Atlantic City police officer arrested in Margate over the weekend
-
2 doctors, 3 associates charged in ongoing health benefits fraud case
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
DIRTY CARPETS? SUPERIOR FURNITURE &
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.