Stalhuth, Norma J., - 88, of Estell Manor, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Born in Mounds, Oklahoma, Norma has been an area resident since 1963. She enjoyed going out to dinner and spending time with her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Randolph. Norma is survived by her son Daniel, sister Gayle Baker, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 10am on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Estell Manor Community Cemetery, 146 Cumberland Avenue, Estell Manor, NJ 08319. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.

