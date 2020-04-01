Stalling, Paul, - 80, of Mays Landing, passed Monday, March 23, 2020. Paul was born to Charlie and Madie (Louder) Stalling, in New York, NY. Paul graduated from Vineland High School and held a certificate of completion for a Carpentry Apprenticeship. He worked at Vineland Developmental Center, and later at The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey until his retirement. Paul was a faithful and dedicated member of Union Baptist Temple in Bridgeton where he served in the Men's choir and also Bible study. He was a community volunteer delivering and serving food to Newtonville residence. Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Dianne, children: Tony Stalling, Jermaine Livingston (Venette), Nicole Wesby (Robert), Ronald Ganie (Sarah), Quarn Livingston (Jasmine), a sister Arlene Holland and brother Eugene Stalling (Geraldine), 17 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Home Going Celebration will be held at a later date. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
