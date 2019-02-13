Stancati, Patricia (nee McCarty), - 86, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her home with her family by her side after a lengthy illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank, of 36 years. She is survived by her son, Frank; her daughter, Patricia; her grandson, Greg (Brandy); and her brothers, Jimmy (Rosemary) and Larry. She loved her dogs, Mickey and Casper and her rabbits, Phantom and Quasar. She enjoyed playing slots at Harrah's, the beach and the boardwalk. She also enjoyed going to Smithville and Ocean City. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A viewing will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. The family requests that, if possible, everyone wear red in honor of Patricia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NJCC Hospice, 415 W. Landis Avenue, Suite 100, Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing.
Patti Cashner Morris
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.