Stanker, Gary Leon, - 72, of Vineland, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Vineland. Gary attended Vineland Public Schools, and graduated from Vineland High School, Class of 1964. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Glassboro State College, during which time he was an exchange student in Denmark. He traveled extensively throughout Europe. During his teaching career he taught at the D"Ippolito Elementary School and Marie Durand Elementary School. Gary earned a Master's Degree in Educational Administration from Glassboro State College. He then became principal at the Holly Heights School in Millville and later became Director of Facilities Planning for Millville Board of Education. He was also the principal of Millville Alternative School and later worked as a substitute principal throughout the school district. Gary was very active in community affairs, serving on the Vineland City Council for two terms. He was also a member of the City of Vineland Planning Board and Zoning Board. He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's the Farmer Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gary had an avid passion for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Upper New York State. He was a member of the Buck Range Hunting Club where he served as secretary for several years. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Juntanee Krongboonying; daughters, Stephanie (Jason) Burns and Jennifer (Stephen) Girimonte; grandchildren, Jeremy and Jesse Burns and Ella Girimonte; brothers, Ronald, (twin brother) Robert (Kathleen), and Dennis (Josephine) and many nieces and nephews and extended families from Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Norway, Canada and throughout the United States with whom he enjoyed visiting over the years. He was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Norma (Sterchele) Stanker, and a sister-in-law, Kathleen P. Stanker. Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm at the DeMarco- Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland and again on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 9am to 10:45am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore the Farmer Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ, with a Funeral Liturgy to follow at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA, 19104-3309 or give securely on-line at PennMedicine.org/Abramson/Donate. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
