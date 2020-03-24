Stankiewicz, Barbara, - 83, of Villas, since 1972, and formerly of Roxborough, PA passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, March 19. Barbara was employed by Wildwood Crest as the senior secretary to the tax assessor for 30 years. Left to cherish her memory are her children Michael (Beatrice), Mark (Lora), Stanley, Steven (Cathy), Kenneth, Keith, and daughter-in-law Debbie Ridgeway, twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

