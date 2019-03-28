Stanton, Arthur V., - 89, of Cape May Point, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife, Willma "Billie" (2017) of 65 years. Art is dearly missed by his family which includes two sons, Arthur "Bud" Stanton, Jr., and Douglass (and Diane) Stanton; sister, Barbara Kinder (and Alan); brother, Ronald (and Marsha) Pfister; grandchildren, Chelsea (and James), Courtney (and Nick), Jacob (and Jamie) and Luke; one great grandson, Jack. In his younger years, he worked as a Banker rising through the ranks to become the Executive Vice President of the First National Bank of Middlesex County. Always striving for success, at the age of 63 Art retired from banking where he embarked on a career in medical records management, founding the Transcription Limited Co., a business he and Billie owned and operated for many years prior to retiring. Upon retirement, they moved permanently to their Cape May Point family home where they have resided for the past 20 years. Art enjoyed many things in his life; fishing, boating, playing golf, planting in the garden and living life to the fullest. Together, Art and Billie loved traveling and spending their winters with their friends at their Jensen Beach residence in Florida. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (May 4th) from 1:00 pm until 2 pm in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where a combined Celebration of Life for Art and Billie will follow and begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CAF). condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
