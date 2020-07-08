STAROPOLI, JUSTIN, - 31, of Brigantine, passed away on July 2, 2020. Justin was born in Vineland, NJ to Cher (Staropoli) Bonini. on April 12, 1989. He went to high school in Atlantic City and graduated in 2007. Later Justin worked in the hospitality & sales industries at the Borgata and Flagship in Atlantic City. He loved playing and watching sports. When playing, he wore the number 13. He especially enjoyed basketball and soccer and even helped coach his sister’s soccer team for a season. Justin enjoyed video games, the beach, and spending time with his family. He was passionate about animals and loved his dog Mia who he always said rescued him from the moment their eyes met. Justin’s love of animals lead him to volunteer at the Humane Society of Atlantic City. Justin is survived by his mother Cher Bonini; sister Madelyn Torres; stepfather Frank Bonini; grandfather Joe Staropoli Jr., grandmother Barbara Staropoli; great grandparents Pete and Madeline Forcinito; his aunts and uncles, Jackie & Michael Palau, Jo-Jo Staropoli III, Corinna Guerra, and Carrianne Dirkes; cousins Samantha and Katelyn Palau, Gabrielle Staropoli and Andrew Dirkes and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Francisco Torres; great-grandmother Mom-Mom Mooney Staropoli and uncle Mike Szumowski. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 9 am to 11 am with Deacon Frank officiating at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. A private service will follow. Burial will be at approximately 12:30 at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. Friends and extended family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Humane Society of Atlantic City, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.COM
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
-
Gov. Phil Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency 30 days
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
Natural and organic food delivered to your door since 1994. Beef, chicken, pork, seafood, ve…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.