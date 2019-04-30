Starr, Joan Dolores, - 87, of North Wildwood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. Joan was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 1931. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Grace Wolf, and was the loving wife of the late Robert S. Starr. A year-round resident since 1966, Joan and her family were fixtures on the beach at 22nd Street ever summer. For years she worked on the boardwalk at the Waffle Shop and Falk's Jewelry. Joan enjoyed cooking-preparing fried flounder, cole-slaw, pork roll and scrapple were her favorite. She was also a voracious reader who never met a paperback she didn't like. A devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, 'MomMom' cherished time spent with family. It was her life and she will be missed. Joan is survived by children Bob Starr Jr. (Geri), Sue Delinski, Connie Starr, grandchildren Courtney Hearon (Jason), Erik Delinski (Josie), Chris Hackett (Andy), Andrew Hackett, Scott Hackett, Matt Starr, Brooke Cline (Will) and great grandchildren Ryan Hearon, Paige Hearon, Boden Delinski and Wesley Cline. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Ann's Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ, 08260. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. Interment will be private.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.