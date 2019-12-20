Startare, Richard H., Sr., - 78, of N. Wildwood, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Richard was born in Philadelphia, and was a long-time area resident of the Wildwoods. After serving in the National Guard for 6 years, Richard worked as a real estate and mortgage broker in South Jersey. He was on the Cape May Association Board of Realtors, and was also one of the original co-founders of the Cape May County Multiple Listing Services. He is predeceased by his wife Nina (2019), his parents Nickolas and Dorothy Startare, and brothers Nicolas Startare, Jr., Peter Startare, Joseph Startare, and sister Gerry Calter. Richard is survived by his sister Margaret (Angelo) Gesualdo, children Richard (Judy) Startare, Jr., Jamee (Ed) Barfield, and many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Also survived by his step-children Richard (Laura) Cozzi, Natalie (Victor) Foschini, Gina Cozzi, Steven (Nicole) Cozzi, Anthony (Margarita) Cozzi, Linda (Glenn) Temple, Natalie Demick, Beth Ellsworth, along with many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Saint Paul Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Inurnment will be held at a later time at the St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
