Staub, Barbara, - 89, (she would say, "like Jack Benny, forever 39") passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at Woodview Estates Assisted Living in Mays Landing where she was a resident for 13 years. Born July 20, 1930, in Bronx, NY she was the beloved daughter of the late Jonas and Ruth (Ballin) Jacobson. After marrying her late husband, Sheldon Staub they moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania where they worked and raised their family. Barbara lived in the Philadephia area over 50 years and worked in a wide variety of sales positions where she enjoyed interacting with others. She had a passion for music, film, and always a good joke! Barbara loved looking glamourous and dancing throughout the decades. Everything from Big Band like Tommy Dorsey and Tony Bennett, to disco with The Bee Gees and Donna Summer. She never tired of her favorite movies Gone With The Wind, Wuthering Heights, Casino, and anything Streisand, especially The Way We Were. Barbara's beautiful smile will shine in our hearts forever. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters; Jodi (Eric) Patriarca, Wendy (John) Whittaker, grandchildren; Danielle, Justin, Jared, great-grandchildren; Ryan, Tyler, and Dylan. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her beloved sister; Sylvia Bloom. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Wind Dreams, Inc. an agency "granting wishes big and small to the elderly". To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Barbara please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Staub as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
ADCOCK, NATHAN J.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.