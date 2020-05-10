Staub, Barbara, - 89, (she would say, "like Jack Benny, forever 39") passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at Woodview Estates Assisted Living in Mays Landing where she was a resident for 13 years. Born July 20, 1930, in Bronx, NY she was the beloved daughter of the late Jonas and Ruth (Ballin) Jacobson. After marrying her late husband, Sheldon Staub they moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania where they worked and raised their family. Barbara lived in the Philadephia area over 50 years and worked in a wide variety of sales positions where she enjoyed interacting with others. She had a passion for music, film, and always a good joke! Barbara loved looking glamourous and dancing throughout the decades. Everything from Big Band like Tommy Dorsey and Tony Bennett, to disco with The Bee Gees and Donna Summer. She never tired of her favorite movies Gone With The Wind, Wuthering Heights, Casino, and anything Streisand, especially The Way We Were. Barbara's beautiful smile will shine in our hearts forever. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters; Jodi (Eric) Patriarca, Wendy (John) Whittaker, grandchildren; Danielle, Justin, Jared, great-grandchildren; Ryan, Tyler, and Dylan. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her beloved sister; Sylvia Bloom. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Wind Dreams, Inc. an agency "granting wishes big and small to the elderly". To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Barbara please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.

