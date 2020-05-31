Staunton, Bob "Bubs", - , 65, of Brigantine passed away suddenly on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at home. He was one of six children to Frank C. Staunton and Isabelle T. Casey. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and resided in Brigantine, NJ where he was a day one employee at Resort's Casino Local 68 Operating Engineers. He was a softball player on the Brigantine softball all-star league, an avid golfer, known for his quick-witted sense of humor, and was a crossword puzzle and jeopardy wiz. He is survived by his siblings, Mark (Joanne) Staunton, Mary (John) Taman, Paul (Jane) Staunton, Michele (Steve) Hoffman, and Ann Marie Maguire. He was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews, Sarah Taman, Heather Taman, Johanna (Robbie) Lawless, Mark Staunton, Paul (Andrea) Staunton, Rebecca (Charles) Platt, Michael Staunton, Casey (Trevor) Bishop, Matt Staunton, Steven Hoffman, and Emma Hoffman and his great-nieces and nephews, Charlie and Harper Platt, Abbie and Grace Lawless. Service and burial are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Brigantine Marine Mammal Stranding Center. To share your fondest memory of Bob please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
