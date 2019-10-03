STEADY, JACQUELINE M. "Jackie", - 50, of Cape May, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on September 30, 2019. Jackie was born on September 27, 1969, in Ridgewood New Jersey. Her education began at Our Lady Star of the Sea Grade School in Cape May and continued at Wildwood Catholic High School where she was President of her graduating class (1987) and member of the girls Varsity basketball and tennis teams. Jackie exceled on an academic scholarship at Drexel University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Her legal education continued at Widener University School of Law where she graduated Cum Laude with her Juris Doctor degree. Jackie began her legal career as an examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where she was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate of the Patent Academy. As an attorney, Jackie was admitted to practice Law in New York and Pennsylvania. She practiced patent law for several years in New York City before returning to Cape May. Jackie was a scholar, an athlete, a volunteer and a caregiver. She played for the Drexel Women's Basketball Team for the last four years of her collegiate career. In addition to playing college level basketball, she was an accomplished tennis player having been selected to the Cape Atlantic League All Star Team and would volunteer as an assistant tennis coach at Wildwood Catholic High School during trimester breaks. Jackie was brilliant, giving, seriously funny and unfailingly kind. She loved her family and especially her little Yorkie named Gracee. Despite her health challenges, Jackie devoted the last years of her life to taking care of her parents. Jackie's compassionate and generous spirit will live on through her donation to the Gift of Life Donor Program. Jackie will be dearly missed by her loving family which includes her parents, Mary and Joseph Steady; brother, Joseph Steady and wife, Susan Whitman; sister, Maureen Steady and her husband, Jeffrey Kurtzman; as well as her nephew and nieces, Austin, Alexa and Madison. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 8th at 1:30 in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May where friends will be received from 12:30 PM 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cold Spring New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Lupus Foundation of America at https://www.lupus.org/give/ways-to-give (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.