Stecher, Charlotte Theresa, - 97, of Linwood, a long-time resident of Linwood and then Villa Raffaella in Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield. Tess was born in Bridesburg (Philadelphia) to Bronislaw Fialkowski and Stanislawa Krzeminska. She and her husband, Charles, were proud owners of Stecher Jewelers in Atlantic City and then Ocean City, for 40+ years, retiring in 1987. Tess was devoted to her family and her business, was an avid golfer and had a beautiful singing voice. She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Charles Stecher, Sr., her sister Helen Ball and brothers Stanley and Henry Fialkowski. Tess is the loving mother of Carole Soxman (Kirk) of Seven Lakes, NC and Charles Stecher (Tracy) of Somers Point, grandmother of Timothy Stecher of Somers Point and Todd Stecher of Philadelphia. She has two step-grandsons, a step-great grandson and is aunt to four generations of nieces and nephews. Memorial services are at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield on Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 1-2 PM prior to the service. A private inurnment will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Blessed Mother's Meditation Garden at Villa Raffaella, 917 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
