Steel, George Howard, - suddenly passed away on September 27th, 2019 at his home in Linwood, New Jersey. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 14, 1953, beloved son of Dr. Paul H. Steel and Lois Ann (Oberst) Steel. He is survived by his loving mother, Lois, brothers and sisters, Constance (Steel) Mayer, Paul Steel Jr., Lorraine (Steel) Plettner, Douglas Steel and life partner Mimi. He leaves behind many friends of our extended family. George grew up with sand on his feet from the Jersey shore in Margate City. He graduated from Atlantic City High School, class of 1971 and then continued his education, receiving his diploma from Hartwick College in New York, with a major in literature. These studies would lead to a lifelong indulgence reading from the great classics. Destiny seemed to point George in the direction of carrying on the small family business, Steels Fudge, Inc., established by grandparents in the inlet of Atlantic City in 1919. He gave over 50 years of service to the fudge and taffy business, a candy maker extraordinaire and a successful business owner. He deeply loved his family and friends, having so many fond memories of the seashore to memorable family outings. A true lover of nature with an appreciation for the arts and gardening, to the many creations from his kitchen. George loved a good laugh. He truly will be missed and will always remain in our hearts. A viewing will be held from 10 am-12 pm on Friday, October 4th, followed by a 12 pm service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will be private at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
