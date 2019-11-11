Steelman, Susanna A., - 59, of Ocean City, NJ died Friday November 8, 2019 at The Shores in Ocean City, NJ. Born in Millville she was the daughter of Rev. Robert and Eileen Hess Steelman. She was a member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church. Susanna enjoyed country music and was an avid Phillies fan. Surviving are her parents, Rev. Robert and Eileen Steelman of Ocean City, brother, Fred Steelman (Diane) of West Long Branch, NJ, sisters, Bertha Hall (Bill) of Williamsport, PA and Lynda Steelman of Franklin, PA. She was predeceased by a sister Patti Ann Steelman. Funeral Services will be held at the Leesburg United Methodist Church on Wednesday November 13, 2019 with Rev. Dave Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. And on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Ranch Hope, Inc. 45 Sawmill Rd. Alloway, NJ 08001 or to the Employee Fund at The Shores 2201 Bay Ave. Ocean City, NJ 08226. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net.
