Steencken, Anna L., - 88, of Linwood, NJ passed away on April 27, 2019. Born in Weehawken, NJ, she was formerly of Dunellen, NJ before moving to Linwood in 2012. Surviving are five children, Deborah A. Buckley (Harry) of Ocean City, NJ, Jeffrey Steencken (Anita) of New Ringgold, PA, Thomas Steencken (Maura) of Mt. Sidney, VA, Donna Kurowicki (Edward) of Flemington, NJ, Darlene Baldachino of Chesterfield, NJ, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She dedicated her life to her family. Her Funeral Service will be offered Friday at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 o'clock until the time of service. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
