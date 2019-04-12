Steere, Susan Linda, - 75, of Ventnor, passed away on April 10, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, she grew up in Ventnor and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. In her younger days, Susan was very athletic and enjoyed playing basketball and skiing. She was a very independent woman her entire life. Susan was proud to have worked as an executive secretary for the Atlantic City Convention Bureau and she very much enjoyed working with the Miss America Pageant along with many other organizations and conventions. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph Steere and her sister, Carole Fried, Susan is survived by her loving nieces and nephews; Jerry and Tammy Fried, Howard and Maureen Fried, Susanne and Kenneth Cabey and Joanne and Don Gethard. She is also survived by 10 beloved great-nieces and nephews and by one beloved grandnephew. Services and interment were private. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
