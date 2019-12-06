Stefani, Irene Viola, - 85, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fabyan, CT she was the daughter of the late Demetre and Afroditi (Daniels) Thomas. She was the devoted wife of Joseph Stefani to whom she was married for over 57 years. Irene was the epitome of the perfect homemaker, working hard every day to create a warm, caring, beautiful home for her children. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was well known for her healthy lifestyle and impeccable fashion sense in a subtle but classy way. Irene loved to garden, sew and take walks on the beaches of Brigantine. She was very proud of her Albanian heritage and was the top of her graduating class from Tourtellotte Memorial High School in Thompson, CT. She was a devote member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the Women's Philoptochos League. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband; Joseph Stefani, son; Anthony (Concetta) Stefani, daughter; Valerie H. (Robert) Berardis, six grandchildren; Alexa, Anthony, Adrianna, Samantha, Maxwell, Alexander, brother; Phillip Thomas, sister; Marion Thomas. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by six brothers and sisters; William, Michael, Alexandria, Peter, Sophie and Vangel. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Irene's viewing which will be held at on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mt. Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 at 10:00 am till 12:00 Noon. Services will begin at the church at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org/site/Donations. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Irene please go to www.keatesplum.com . Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266- 3481.
