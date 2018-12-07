Stefanski, Mike J., - 93, of Mullica Twp., NJ, passed away Tuesday December 4, 2018. Born in Elbert, West Virginia he graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War as a Master Sergeant. After being discharged from the Army he was the Supervisor for River View Medical Center in Red Bank for over 15 years. Mike enjoyed spending his time in the outdoors and loved to take his children and friends hunting and fishing. Predeceased by his wife Wilma (nee Corvin). He is survived by his children, Michael W. Stefanski and his wife Marian of Mullica Twp., NJ, Gary L. Davis and his wife Debbie of Brick, NJ and Karen V. Pascale and her husband John of Monmouth Beach, NJ. Loving Grandfather of Monique, Mercina, Morgan and Mikila Stefanski. Family and friends are invited to attend his service Saturday 10:45 am at the Chapel of Holmdel Cemetery 900 Holmdel Rd. Holmdel, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. . www.marinellafuneralhome.com
