STEFENACK, Mary Ellen (nee Rickards), - 86, of Sea Isle City, passed away March 13, 2020. Formerly of Torresdale, a resident of Sea Isle City. Beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Stefenack. Loving mother of Raymond, Jr. (Debbie), Christopher (Tricia), Eileen Wallace (Bill), Lisa McLaughlin (Kevin), Glenn Stefenack (Maureen Cunningham), and Amy Stefenack (Robert Jonas). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, services for Mary Ellen will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held for relatives and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
To plant a tree in memory of Mary STEFENACK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
