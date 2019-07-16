STEGEN, DORIS MARGARET, - 96, born to Anna and James J. Wilkinson February 23, 1923 died peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones in Solvang, California.Being the 7th of 12 Wilkinson children she was predeceased by the following 9 siblings, James J. Jr., Anna (Hill), Rita (Nichols), Mary, George, Joseph, Henry, William, Robert, and Albert. She is survived by her brother, Andrew (Suzanne) and Jean Camp (Walter, deceased) and leaving behind many nieces and nephews who all loved her.She was born and raised in Northfield, NJ and loved strolling on the Atlantic City Boardwalk dressed in all her finery. She also enjoyed competition roller skating, winning several trophies. In 1943, she met and married Lieutenant Robert J. Stegen and moved to California, where she has lived for the past 76 years with frequent visits to her family in New Jersey. (home for family functions). She raised 3 children, Pamela Stegen Smith (Doug), Robert J. Stegen, Jr., Jeanette Stegen Peters (Randy) and her "adopted daughter" Chrissy Lund Briski. She lost her youngest daughter Jeanette tragically in 2014. She has 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren whom she influenced and cared for dearly. Doris primarily raised her family and was a meticulous Home manager and decorator, always caring for others. She loved working with her hands and was a talented seamstress, did small glass beading, upholstery, and gold leafing. She also has a passion for gardening, raising beautiful flowers and plants. She loved music, singing, dancing and partying with friends and family. A fiery red-head, Doris was strong willed, determined, and detailed. She was the definition of true grit, which seemingly emanated from her Irish temperament. Her burial is scheduled for July 18 with a viewing at 1:00 PM, service at 2:00 PM and gravesite at 3:00 PM (California time). All will be taking place at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary. Condolences can be sent to Mr. Doug and Mrs. Pamela Smith, 3396 Willow Street, Santa Yuez, California 93460. Condolences, thoughts and prayers can also be left on the Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary website: www.dignitymemorial.com The Rev. Gary Dickey will officiate the service. He will be wearing his Irish Kilt and playing some Irish songs on his bag pipes during the service "Doris will love it!"
