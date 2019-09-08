Steger, George, - 93, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Royal Suites Rehabilitation Center in Galloway. Born in Hausen, Germany, it was there, he met his wife Elizabeth and they were married in 1948. They immigrated to America in 1960. George is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his son, Siegfried Berling (Eva); his daughter, Filanne Green (Robert); his grandsons, Stephen Berling (Marla) and Damien Simons; his granddaughters, Sonja Bellinger (Chris) and Steffany Holcombe (George); and six great grandchildren, Matthew and Calli Bellinger, Erik Berling, Wesley, Samantha, and Alek Holcombe. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.