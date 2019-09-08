Steger, George, - 93, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Royal Suites Rehabilitation Center in Galloway. Born in Hausen, Germany, it was there, he met his wife Elizabeth and they were married in 1948. They immigrated to America in 1960. George is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his son, Siegfried Berling (Eva); his daughter, Filanne Green (Robert); his grandsons, Stephen Berling (Marla) and Damien Simons; his granddaughters, Sonja Bellinger (Chris) and Steffany Holcombe (George); and six great grandchildren, Matthew and Calli Bellinger, Erik Berling, Wesley, Samantha, and Alek Holcombe. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

