Stein, Charles, III "Bud", - 87, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away October 16, 2019, at his home at Maris Grove, Glen Mills. Charles was raised and educated in Philadelphia. Bud resided in Philadelphia Palmyra, NJ, West Palm Beach, Fl. and also resided in Newtown Square, PA for almost 30 years before retiring to Southern NJ. "Bud" moved to Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA in 2018. Charles was a graduate of Temple and La Salle Universities. He worked as a project manager for Unisys until his retirement in 1991. Charles proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW Post 386 Cape May. He was a member of the Avalon Lions Club, the Avalon Seniors, the Blind Center of Avalon, the Carving Club of Marmora, the South Jersey Ballroom Dancing Association, Family Motorcoach Association, and was a leader of the grief support group "Hope". Charles was also on the finance committee of the First United Methodist Church in Avalon and served as a Poll Worker for Elections. He also enjoyed golfing and traveling in his motorhome. He was the son of the late Charles Earl and Anna Mae (Zimmerman) Stein, II and was also preceded by his first wife Jean Graff Stein. SURVIVORS: Wife of 12 years: Mary Eileen (Niland) Stein; Children: Carol Dambman, Captain James Stein, USN Retired (Claudia), and Africa Wayne; Grandchildren: Rachelle, Joshua, Katherine, and Matthew; Great Grandchild: Antonio. Visitation: Saturday from 10-11:00 am at The First United Methodist of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. Memorial Service: Saturday at 11:00 am at the church. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations can be made to the Blind Center of Avalon at blindcenterjerseycape.org, Alzheimer's association at alz.org, or the United Methodist Church of Avalon at 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
DIRTY CARPETS? SUPERIOR FURNITURE &
Painting - Interior & Exterior · Roofing & Siding · Floor Installations · Power Wash…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.