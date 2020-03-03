Stein, Marjorie Ann (Margie), - 85, of South Seaville, peacefully passed away at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center in Oceanview on February 28, 2020. Margie was born in Camden, lived in Pennsauken and graduated from Merchantville High School. She was a teller for Merchantville Bank, First Fidelity Bank, and, in the summers while staying in Strathmere, she worked at the Sea Isle Bank. Margie also worked as a teacher's aide in the Pennsauken school system and retired from the Better Business Bureau in the late 1990s. Margie was an active member of her high school reunion committee for many years and a member of the Merchantville Eastern Star for 60 years. She was also a member and Sunday school teacher at Grace Episcopal Church in Merchantville and became an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City upon moving to Strathmere, then to South Seaville in 2005. Margie enjoyed sewing and she loved cooking, especially large family Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas cookies, and her famous current bread, as well as preparing a memorable spread of refreshments and tea sandwiches for a variety of occasions. Margie is survived by her daughter Sue Slotterback (Jerry), son Hugh (Patty), granddaughter CariAnne Slotterback, grandcat and couch buddy Monty, grandson-in-law George Henry II (Mary Ellen), great-grandchildren George Henry III (Stephenie) and Felicia Henry, and great-great grandchildren George Henry IV, Lucian, and Reilly Ann. She is also survived by cousins Barry Toms (Kay) and Donna Walter Banner (Richard). Margie was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Peg Cox. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, 08223 where friends may visit from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Arlington Park Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Autumn Lake Heathcare Center at Oceanview, 2721 Route 9, Oceanview, NJ, or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave, Ocean City, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
-
Where can you find your favorite Italian sub at the shore?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.