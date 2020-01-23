Stein, Miriam "Mitzie" Beatrice (nee Potler), - 96, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully in her Atlantic City home on the morning of her 96th birthday, January 20. She was a successful goal setter! Born on January 20, 1924, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Anne Miller, Mitzie lived a full and happy life on the island. In her youth, she and her best friend, Betty Gitto, would help in her mother's Ocean City dress shop and have the adventures that would later be the subjects of her excellent storytelling. She met and married the dapper Harry Stein, when she was 20 and started their life together, living with the Stein Family in their apartment above their Atlantic City restaurant equipment business - Stein's. They moved to Margate City with their young daughter Jackie and soon after had their son, Billy. Mitzie raised her children there and was very active in the local community. After the death of her mother, Mitzie took the reins of her dress shop, Anne Miller's, which had moved to Atlantic City, and finally, Margate, running it successfully for many years. In her role as an employer, as a mother, an aunt, a grandmother, and a friend, she mentored and cared for many people with deep loyalty, strong boundaries, and love. She was a trustworthy confidant to many. All who knew her consider her a true classic - poised, elegant, and kind - a real lady. As she aged, her mind remained sharp and she maintained her ability to live her life the way she wanted, knowing how to get the help she needed by delegating and orchestrating her daily life, living gracefully to the very end. Mitzie is survived by her children, Jackie Blum of Margate (and partner Bill) and William Stein of Ventnor (and his wife Darleen - a devoted caregiver to Mitzie); her grandchildren Andrea, Nicole, Kenny, Erica, Spencer, and Melanie; her great-grandchildren Ava, Zac, Harry, Sadie, Lucienne, and Gabriel; many important and loved cousins; and her loving bonus nieces, Carol and Francine. We are deeply grateful for the amazing care she received from the loving and dedicated Angelica and Tetje - real-life angels. Graveside services will be held privately with her family. The family will receive friends and family at Miriam's late residence on Sunday. They also ask that contributions in her memory may be made to the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund 3 S. Newport Avenue, Ventnor, NJ 08406 or https://rnscancerandheartfund.org/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
