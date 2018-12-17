Stelacio, Anthony "Tony" Joseph, - 79, of Villas, NJ, passed away on December 13, 2018. Anthony was born in Philadelphia to the late Anthony A. Stelacio and Marguerite Callahan Stelacio. He had a passion for being a general contractor for 42 years and was also a bus driver for over 35 years for the Middle Township School District. Anthony was active in the VFW of Villas, the Moose Lodge, the Elks and the Rotary of Lower Township and was a lifetime fireman of Villas and he loved hunting with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Donna M. Stamile Stelacio, his son Anthony "Tony" P. (Annette) Stelacio, step-sons, Shane and Shawn Porch, step-daughter Kelle McWade, brother Michael (Pat) Stelacio, sisters Rosemary (Bill) Dietrich, Carmella (Jim) Weinberg and Patricia (Richard) Mason and two grandchildren, Denah (Michael) Russo and AJ (Kelly) Stelacio, their mother Diane Stelacio and four great grandchildren, Sky and Mya Stelacio and Brayden and Brenden Russo. Friends may call at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd. North Cape May, on Wednesday, December 19 from 9am to 10am with a mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
