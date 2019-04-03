Stella, Dolores "MEMOM" , - of Brigantine, departed this life on Sunday March 31, 2019, surrounded by her entire family. She is now serenading God in heaven with her angelic voice. Dolores was born in Philadelphia PA and has been a resident of Brigantine for the past 35 years where she enjoyed singing in church choirs and soloist events of which weddings were her favorite. She will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure and honor of having her in their lives! Aside from her impeccable beauty, Dolores was kind and loving with a heart of gold! She is survived by her husband Michael, children Michael and Karen, Robert, Maryellen and Mark, Albert "he's adorable" and Lisa. Also left with broken hearts are her seven wonderful grandchildren and their spouses as well as six beautiful great-grandchildren. Memom believes children are a gift you get to keep forever. Richer than I you could never be for I had a mother who sang to me! Family and friends are welcome to comfort our loss and celebrate Dolores' magnificent charm on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 9 to 10:50am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 West Jersey Ave. Egg Harbor Township. Memorial Mass will follow at 11am. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine. To share your fondest memory of Dolores please visit www.keatesplum.com
