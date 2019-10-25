Stella, Joseph L., Sr., - 70, of West Wildwood, NJ, passed away on October 21, 2019, after a courageous seven-year battle with lung cancer. He was born in Sea Isle City, NJ to the late Louis J. and Frances L. (Allen) Stella. He is predeceased by his brothers, Louis J. Stella and Vincent G. Stella, and his sister Dorthy L. Walsh. He is survived by his longtime and loving significant other, Barbara J. Williams; his sons, Joseph L. Stella, Jr. of Cape May Court House, and John J. Baldassari of Villas, NJ; daughter, Lisa (Thomas) Leonzio of Parrish, FL; sister, Teresa (Curtis) Gunn of Virginia; and sisters-in-law, Betty Stella of Florida and Nancy Stella of Cape May Court House. He ran his own successful masonry contracting business for several years. He was also a well-known and liked bartender at several establishments including Tony's Café, The Main Event, The Wharf, and The Sportsmen's Tavern. His last position was as a sales associate at Green's Liquors in North Wildwood until becoming ill. He was an avid hunter and fisherman most of his life, and in 2004 he won the coveted Duke of Fluke Flounder Tournament at Sterling Harbor Marina. He was most happy while out fishing on his boat. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Saint Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

