Stephanik, John, Jr., - 87, of Linwood, Surrounded by his loving family, John left this life peacefully on August 8, 2019 to live eternally with our Lord and join the saints of old in singing "Glory to God". There will be a celebration of life on Monday, August 12, at 3:00 pm at Central United Methodist Church, Linwood, NJ. Visitation prior to the service from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. Interment following the service in Friends Cemetery, Linwood. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Lion's Blind Center, 100 Crestview Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201 or Atlantic Youth Orchestra, 518 Marita Ann Dr. Northfield, NJ 08225. A full obituary will appear in Sundays edition. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-pefect.com

