Stephanik, John R., Jr., - 87, of Linwood, Surrounded by his loving family, John left this life peacefully on August 8, 2019 to live eternally with our Lord and join the saints of old in singing "Glory to God". He was born August 10, 1932, in Elizabeth, NJ to Polish immigrant parents, the late John and Adele (Nowak) Stephanik. John joined the Navy in 1951 and served 4 years on the U.S.S. Midway. He moved to Linwood where he worked as a district agent for Prudential Insurance for 35 years; retiring in 1992. After he retired he took on a "part time, fill in" job as the custodian of Central United Methodist church which lasted 25 years until his retirement in 2018. John served his community on the Linwood zoning board, the Nor-Lin Lions Club, and both Our Lady of Sorrows and Central Methodist churches. He was also inducted into the "Four Chaplains Legion of Honor" program. John was a gifted musician, singer, and dancer. He played the piano, saxophone, accordion, as well as singing in 2 church choirs and the Mainland Choral Society. He also enjoyed dancing Swing, Polka, Ballroom, and square dancing. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patty, their blended family of children, Tom Stephanik (Pam), Margie Stephanik, Amy Stephanik, Kris Henderson, Barbara Maples (Todd), Katie Jones (Kevin), sisters, Dorothy Lenartowicz and Mary Jane Lundgren (Arthur), as well as 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, and cousins. There will be a celebration of life on Monday, August 12, at 3:00 pm at Central United Methodist Church, Linwood, NJ. Visitation prior to the service from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. Interment following the service in Friends Cemetery, Linwood. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Lion's Blind Center, 100 Crestview Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201 or Atlantic Youth Orchestra, 518 Marita Ann Dr. Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
