Stephens, Caroline Lee (nee Thoren), - 53, of Chandler, Arizona passed away suddenly August 2, 2018, at home. Carrie was born in Ohio and raised in Mullica Township. She graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1984 and Denison University in 1988 with a degree in Economics. She later received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Delaware Technical Community College. She was employed as a school nurse in the Mesa County school system for 12 years. She was married for 21years and is survived by her husband, William. She is predeceased by her mother, Beverly Thoren. She is survived by her father, Daniel Thoren and his fiance, Rosemary Fitzgerald, of Ventnor, and brothers Matthew (Ellie) and Christopher (Sarah) of New York, aunt Linda Thoren Lemaire and nieces, nephew, and cousins. A memorial service was held in Arizona on August 10. A memorial service will be held at the Margate Community Church on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Batsto Pleasant Mills Cemetery alongside her mother's grave.

