Stephens, Luann M., - 50, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday March 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Trenton, NJ she was the daughter of the late Richard William Geary and Jacqueline (Britton) Geary. She was the devoted wife of Anthony R. Stephens whom she married on June 28, 2003. Luann was a school bus driver for Hamilton Twp. School District for over 18 years working for Sheppard Bus Company. She was a member of YOUNIQUE a network marketing business for beauty and make-up. She was also an uber driver for Lift. She loved going to the zoo and the peanuts, especially Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Luann will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband; Anthony R. Stephens, daughters; Madison Alivia fiancé of Akmed Muhammad, Briana Nicole Stephens, son; Anthony Jacob Stephens, grandsons; Mekhai Muhammad, Aliaes Ramp, sister; Virginia (Richard) McGee, brother; John (Diana) Geary, mother-in-law; Brigitte Buie, father-in-law; Frank Buie, brother-in-law's; Martin (Sylvia) Stephens, Brian Buie, Wayne Buie and James Buie. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Luann please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home at 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. Tel. 609-646-3400.

To plant a tree in memory of Luann Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries