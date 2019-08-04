Sterling III, Deaker Johnson, - 80, of Lake City, FL , It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of a legacy on August 1, 2019. Deaker was born December 6, 1938 in Camden, New Jersey, to the late James Sterling and Adelaide Sterling. Deaker will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Sharon and his children, Fallon, Ronald, Nina (Michael), Seaneen (Michael), Laureen (Bill), Deaker IV (Heidi), and Charlotte (Dominic). Poppy will also be fondly remembered by his 16 grandchildren and his 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother James, sister Adelaide and survived by his sister Eleanore. Deaker lived a full life and will always be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate husband, father, and grandfather. He also will forever be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Memorial services will be held in Lake City, FL at Gateway - Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 5:30-7 p.m.

