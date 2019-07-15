STEVENSON, Frederick J. "Ted", - 75, of Villas, and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Ted enjoyed many things in life; driving and Chevy sports cars, sometimes at the same time; sports, especially the Flyers, bowling and fishing; music, the Beach Boys, Michael Jackson and Queen. He loved his family, and always looked forward to playing catch with his son. Ted had an outgoing personality and considered everyone his friend. He is predeceased by his sisters, Anna and Mike; and his brother, Bill. Ted is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his son, Brian Stevenson; sister, Rose Delatore; former spouse, Charlene; as well as, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ted's memorial ceremony will take place on Wednesday (July 17th) at 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where friends will be received from 10am until 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Compassus Hospice, 1955 Rte 34 South Suite 1A, Wall, NJ 07719. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
