Stevenson, Jr., Arthur Russell, - 80, of Mays Landing, on May 9, 2020. Russ was born, May 23, 1939 to Arthur Russell Stevenson and Elmyra Hutchinson, in Darby, PA. On May 9, he left behind his wife of 37 years, Michelle German Stevenson; his children, Thomas Russell Stevenson, Corey Alan Dunn (Melissa), Susanna Blue Dooley (Jed), and Laura Louise Herbert (James); eleven grandchildren, Lucas Russell, James, Chloe, Ashley, Hailey, Kennedy, Stella, Nora, Summer, Olivia, and Emily; and his beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his parents, brother William J. Stevenson, in-laws Jack and Louise German and son J. Garrett Stevenson. The man lived his life defeating all odds, as he was born prematurely in the 1930's and went on to fight battles no one could imagine. At age 5, he was blinded in one eye and then was bedridden for nine months at the age of eleven after being run over by a tractor. It was an anomaly that he survived. He lived strongly through heart attacks, strokes, dementia, Alzheimer's; not to mention the college tuitions of his five children. A natural athlete, Russ walked on to play soccer at Penn State University and was later named an All American. He passed his love of sports and his athletic abilities on to his children and was able to convince them all to cheer for Philadelphia sports over his wife's love of Pittsburgh. He lived for coaching and cheering for his children through their sports, often rushing from his job in Uniontown, PA to make it home in time for their games. An avid golfer, he loved spending time on the links with his wife and dear friends, especially Mark and Kathy Ulrich. Unbeknownst to all, Russ was recruited by the government and trained as a special agent when he was in his early 20's. He then went on to work as a successful banker then moved into food distribution where he was on the team who developed the "McNuggets" for McDonalds. This industry moved Russ and his family to the Atlantic City area where he served as CEO for Polakoff Foods and later a Financial Advisor for Paine Webber. He also worked for his brother-in-law, Mark German in southwest PA in the automotive after-market, Green Filter and Rugged Liner businesses as VP of Sales, commuting there for 6 years so he didn't have to uproot his family. Jokingly known as "Rodney Clinton", because of his uncanny resemblance to Rodney Dangerfield and Bill Clinton, he was the first to volunteer to do anything. He was a family man who taught his children to work hard and that even though often more difficult, doing things the right way the first time was always the best. May he rest peacefully in the arms of his youngest son, Garrett, as now we have two sets of big blue eyes smiling down on us all. A Catholic mass in celebration of Russ' life will be held at a later date. Due to Covid19 the family has decided to have a socially distant memorial "drive by" service for friends and family to pay their respects to Russ on Saturday May 16, 2020 12-1pm at 40 Vender Lane, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the J. Garrett Stevenson Memorial Scholarship at Holy Spirit High School. Payable online through paypal.com sent to advancement@holyspirithighschool.com Memo: J. Garrett Stevenson Scholarship Or check mailed to Holy Spirit High School, 500 New Road, Absecon NJ 08201 Memo: J. Garrett Stevenson Scholarship Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Stevenson Jr. Arthur Russell
