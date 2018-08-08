Steward, Lawrence, - 75, passed away peacefully August 2, 2018. He is survived by Frederick H. Steward of Audubon, Dennis C. Steward of Millville, nieces Barbara Brydges (Jim), Marlene Malhmann (Mary Beth) Cathy Haney (Jim), Carole Santiago (Angelo), 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. He is pre deceased by Doris M. Cawthra, grandson Joseph Rosado Jr and great grandson Joseph Rosado III. Lawrence was born October 11, 1942 in Camden, NJ. He graduated from Camden County Vocational School and went on to serve in the U.S Navy. For 28 years, Lawrence worked at Lee Mark Metals, was a corrections officer for Bay Side State Prison. He resided in Heinslerville, NJ, Millville, NJ and was a resident of Lincoln Specialty Care Center for that last 4 years where he leaves behind friends. He will be missed by all who knew him, Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral home, Collingswood, NJ. Please visit Blake-Doyle.com to leave your remembrances of Lawrence.
