Stewart, Barbara S., - of Brigantine, passed away on August 12, 2019. A sudden and sad loss fell upon us, but she will be in good company. Barbara was an administration assistant and retired from Lenox China. Her family meant the world to her. She had a lifelong love of bowling and the beach. Barbara was also a self-proclaimed world traveler. She was the life of the party and her laughter will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. Barbara is survived by sisters, Emma Jantz (Kenny) & Gerry Kirchner; her children, Denise (Craig) Bennett, Amy Badger, Mike (Amy) Stewart, and Barbara (Danny) Elefante; as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by James Stewart. There will be a memorial party in her honor at Strike Zone in Egg Harbor City from 12-3 on Sunday, August 18th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

