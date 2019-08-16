Stewart, Barbara S., - of Brigantine, passed away on August 12, 2019. A sudden and sad loss fell upon us, but she will be in good company. Barbara was an administration assistant and retired from Lenox China. Her family meant the world to her. She had a lifelong love of bowling and the beach. Barbara was also a self-proclaimed world traveler. She was the life of the party and her laughter will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. Barbara is survived by sisters, Emma Jantz (Kenny) & Gerry Kirchner; her children, Denise (Craig) Bennett, Amy Badger, Mike (Amy) Stewart, and Barbara (Danny) Elefante; as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by James Stewart. There will be a memorial party in her honor at Strike Zone in Egg Harbor City from 12-3 on Sunday, August 18th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.