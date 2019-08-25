Stewart, Steven L., - 74, of Galloway Township, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Stewart was a former resident of Atlantic City and Trenton. He is survived by his wife Joyce Pam, a sister Deborah Alexander and three nephews Stuart (Bonnie Alexander, Andrew (Tracey) Alexander and Jeffrey (Karen) Alexander. Funeral services and burial are private at Montefiore Cemetery, Philadelphia. The family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Greenwood House, 53 Walter Street, Ewing, NJ 08628. Please sign the guestbook at OrlandsMemorialChapel.com

