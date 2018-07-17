Stewart, William G, - of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Born and raised in Pleasantville, NJ, Bill graduated from Pleasantville High School and had recently retired from Stockton University where he worked as a plumber. Bill loved the Flyers, the Phillies, his three crazy beagles, and spending time with his family. When he was younger, Bill played bass in several local bands. Bill was a selfless provider who would gladly lend a hand with anything his friends or family needed. Quick with a joke, he gave those who knew him endless love and laughter. Bill is survived by his wife, Maryanne Stewart; his daughter, Jaclyn Stewart; his sisters, Kathleen Whitcomb and Patricia Falcon; and his brothers, Gustave Stewart IV, Michael Stewart, and David Stewart. On Thursday, July 19th at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ, there will be a visitation beginning at 11am followed by a memorial service at 12 pm. Interment will be private. Casual dress please, Bill couldn't stand to wear a suit and tie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Penny Angel's Beagle Rescue, P.O Box 2161, Ventnor, NJ 08406 (pennyangelsbeaglerescue.com). For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.