Steyn, Catherine Susan Van , (nee Pluta), - On Monday, January 14, 2019, Catherine Susan Van Steyn, (nee Pluta), unexpectedly passed at her Marmora, NJ home, leaving to rejoice with our Lord. "Cassie" leaves behind her loving husband, Peter; sons William Coffin, (Deborah), Gregory Coffin (Kristine); Peter Van Steyn (Cassandra), Michael Van Steyn (Abby); and daughter Theresa Schindler (Karl). She will always be the ever-loving "Mom Mom" to ten grandchildren: William (Kassandra), Jessie (Quisto), Joseph, Christopher, Daniel, Evan, Peter, Alyssa, James and Jack; and six great-grandchildren: Natalia, Harper, Kara, Andrew, Audrey and Jackson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Coffin in 1973; her parents Joseph and Mary (Crosley) Pluta; her siblings Joseph Pluta, Lawrence Pluta, John Pluta, Marie (Pluta) Patterson, Edward Pluta, Shirley (Pluta) Salema, and William Pluta. Cassie was born in South Philadelphia, on February 2,1940, and her family would later relocate to the Star Cross section of Franklin Twp., NJ during the late 1940's. She was a 1957 graduate of Clayton High School and would hold various administrative assistant positions at Kimble's Glass and the NJ Farm Bureau, while raising her young family. Upon re-marrying, she was an integral part of the family owned and operated flower business, Wisteria Bulb Farm in Newfield, NJ, and the Cutlass Motel in Wildwood Crest, NJ. After relocating to Marmora, she worked in customer service for twenty years at Acme Markets in Ocean City, retiring in 2016. Cassie absolutely loved life and had boundless energy. She loved to dance; no matter if she was attending a family wedding or struttin' with the mummers, Cassie would be the first on the dance floor. She is best remembered for her genuinely infectious smile and laughter, and most importantly, her unconditional love for her Lord, family and friends. Cassie absolutely adored the Jersey shore, spending countless hours at the beaches and boardwalks in the Wildwoods and Ocean City with all her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, January 18th from 10:00 11:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian will be celebrated 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
