Stiffler, G. Virginia, - 97, of Cape May, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018. Born in Orange, NJ to the late Harry and Gertrude Ormfield Ayers, she moved to Cape May in 1982 from Rahway. She was an active member of Cape May United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught vacation bible school. Ginny loved singing, music, and playing the organ. She was the oldest member of the Angelus Chorus. She also enjoyed the beach and nature. Always with a smile on her face, she was a people person who enjoyed talking with those around her. Ginny is survived by her three sons, Raymond E. Stiffler, Richard W. Stiffler (Joann), and Robert F. Stiffler (Joanie); her six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Stiffler and her sister, Mildred. Funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 472, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.