Stiles, Sharon L., - 57, of Egg Harbor City, passed away at her home in Egg Harbor City on March 14th, 2019. She was born in March of 1962 in Somers Point, NJ. Sharon was a graduate of Ocean City High School in 1980 and was highly active in her scholastic actiivities. She was a member of the Student Council and the National Honor Society. Sharon also was Co Editor of the O.C. Sentinel Ledger Billows, Vice President of the French Club and Captain of the Majorettes for the Ocean City High School Band. Sharon continued her education with two years at Ursinus College then transferred to Stockton State University, graduating with a BS degree in Finance with a perfect 4.0 GPA.Sharon remained in the Ocean City area becoming Comptroller for Bud's Outboard Marine, Inc. She was also stalwart in Kitty rescue and making this world a better place for our feline friends doing justice for more kitties then can be counted. Surviving are all of us, her loving parents, family and friends. Anyone that had the opportunity to know Sharon is uniquely blessed by the kindest soul one could ever know. A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 1pm til 2pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield. A Service will follow at 2pm. Burial will be private. Donations in Sharon's memory can be made to Cape Atlantic C.A.T.S., 959 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. "God gave us our memories so that we might have roses in December" J.M. Barrie
