Stiles, Warren Cryder, - 86, of Dias Creek, NJ, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Warren was born on his maternal grandfather's farm in Green Creek the son of the late Maurice and Laura Tomlin Stiles. He was raised on the family farm in Dias Creek. Warren's middle name is Cryder as he was delivered by Dr. Millard Cryder. He was a 1950 graduate of Middle Township High School and attended Rutgers University earning a BS degree in Farm Crops in 1954 and an MS degree in Horticulture in 1955. He received his Ph.D. degree in 1958 from Penn State University. He was a member of the Dias Creek United Methodist Church where he was the organist. Warren's professional career consisted of the teaching positions at Rutgers University as Assistant Professor of Pomology from 1958-1963; University of Maine as Extension Fruit Specialist and Associate Professor of Pomology 1963-1969 and Professor of Pomology 1969-1980; Cornell University as Associate Professor of Pomology 1980-1985 and Professor of Pomology 1985-1999. After retirement, Warren returned to the farm in 1999, he had various memberships including the Cape May County Agriculture Development Board Farmland Preservation Program; County Board of Agriculture, of which he was a member of the Board of Directors; the Beach Plum Association; County Cooperative Extension Advisory Council; County Master Gardeners Program, County Technical School Horticulture Program Advisory Committee; NJ Farm Bureau; NJ Agricultural Experiment Station Board of Managers; He was also a member of the American Society for Horticulture Science, American Pomological Society, and the NJ State Horticultural Society. Warren is survived by his wife, Sally A.; his children: Matthew P. (Lisa); Elizabeth Stiles; Kathleen Holzer (Jeffery) and Steven W.; step-children: Susan Clark, Robert Clark and Christine Balch; two brothers: Francis T. (Barbara); Irvin R. (Shirley); a sister, Beverly Schellinger (Leland); sister-in-law: Anne Stiles; three grandchildren: Michael and Allison Loder and Emily Holzer; and two step-grandchildren: Jack and Grace Balch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Herbert and Lucky. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the Dias Creek United Methodist Church, 744 Dias Creek Road, Dias Creek, NJ with a memorial service starting at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private. As per wishes of the family, memorials in his name may be made to the Cape May County Board of Agriculture Scholarship Fund, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Miss America leaving Atlantic City ... again.
-
In the loop — Michael Brennan announces new restaurant to come to A.C.
-
Pennsylvania father dies after saving son from drowning off Atlantic City beach
-
15 year-old girl fatally shot in Atlantic City
-
Bystanders rescue child, 3, trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.