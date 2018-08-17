Stilwell, Deborah A., - 68, of Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. She was born in Cape May to the late Samuel and Katherine Ruben. She loved her babies (dolls), her little and big cousins, and all of her family. She enjoyed going on trips, to the casino, and shopping. Debbie is survived by her cousins, Susanne Dadura, Joan Jenkins, Margie Elias, Danny Stilwell, Maryann Laricks, and Linda McGurk. She was predeceased by her brothers, Buddy and Dale Stilwell; and her cousins, Ginny Twombly, Albert Stilwell, William Nichols, Eleanor Infanto, and Alberta Jones. Graveside services in Tabernacle Cemetery will be private for the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
