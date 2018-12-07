Stilwell, Shelly Lynn (nee Bennett), - 56, of Petersburg, NJ passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at her home. Born in Hollister, CA, she was raised in Rio Grande, NJ and was a resident of Petersburg for 23 years. Shelly was co-owner of D & S Tree Service and worked in Housekeeping for Harrah's in Atlantic City, NJ for 25 years and had been Employee of the Year several times. She enjoyed boating, hiking, lobster and shrimp fishing, and had hiked and fished throughout United States and Mexico. Surviving are her husband, Danny Stilwell, Sr. of Petersburg, three sons, Danny (Sarah) of Line Lexington, PA, John of Garner, NC, Greg of Petersburg, NJ, eight grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Makayla, Chasidie, Brayden, Molly, Jaiden, Carter, her father, John Bennett of Yuma, AZ, a sister, Sherri Steelman (Scott) of Belleplain, NJ, two brothers, Mike Bennett (Beth) of Anderson, SC, Jack Bennett of Alexandria, VA, and a step brother, Kelly Bennett (Tracy) of Port Richey, FL. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm at Villas Fishing Club, 301 Pennsylvania Avenue, Villas, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to https://www.gofundme.com/22bh3q4 . All funds will be used for her grandkids as per Shelly's wishes. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
