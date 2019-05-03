Stoehr, Leo G., - 94, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Thursday, May 02, 2019. Leo attended EHC schools and was a member of the EHC Moravian Church. Leo proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. He started his career as a carpenter and bricklayer with Albert H. Shellhorn Builders. He later became a foreman with the Carpenters Union. When his sons were young, he served as assistant Boy Scout leader of Troop 73 in Egg Harbor City. Leo was also very involved in the Redman Lodge Kickapoo Tribe #237 of Egg Harbor City. Traveling was something that Leo enjoyed doing with his wife and friends. They visited Germany, Switzerland, England, Spain, Ireland; also Canada, California, and Hawaii. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lillian M. (Tracey) Stoehr; sons, Richard L. Stoehr and Leo G. Stoehr Jr. (Deborah) of Sweetwater; daughter, Kathleen A. Eckman (John) of Ephrata, PA. Also, surviving are five grandchildren, Randall L. Stoehr, Michael L. Stoehr (Lisa), Regina Deman (Ernest), Laura Fauntleroy (Justin), and Alissa Brown (Todd Warren); stepson, James Mascola; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Leo in death was his father, Leo G. Stoehr, Sr.; his mother, Catherine Porscher Stoehr; brother Louis Stoehr; and sister Pauline who died in childhood. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.