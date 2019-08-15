Stoffel, David Jr., - 75, of Egg Harbor City, Born July 23, 1944, in Louisville, Kentucky. The story of his life was love. Love for his wife and best friend of 52 years, Judy Busch, whom he met on a blind date and never left her side thereafter. Hardworking and sacrificial love for his children, the pride of his life and the apples of his eye, Larisa (Jim), Jennifer (Steve), Heather, and Michael (Holly). Love for his seven grandchildren. Love for his parents, David Ingham Sr and Marion Perkins. Love for his and Judy's extended family, Mary Lou, DB, Claudia, Tom, Bette Jean, Sara, Jim, Gail, and Jim. Love for his 13 nieces and nephews. Love for a good story, a good book, a good road trip, and a great laugh. Most of all, love for his Savior Jesus, into whose arms he went to rest eternally on August 11, 2019. 1st Corinthians 13:13: And now these three things remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love. Family and friends are welcome to remember Dave at his homecoming service on Friday, August 16th, 2019, 2 pm at Manahawkin Baptist Church, 400 Beach Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the AtlantiCare Foundation, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 600, David Stoffel Remembrance. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, was entrusted by the family.
