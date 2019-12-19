Stokes, Michele Ann, - 76, of Mays Landing, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. She was born September 18, 1943, in Atlantic City to Sallie (Plummer) and John Wilson. Michele attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated Atlantic City High School in 1961. In 1962, Michele attended the Franklin School of Science and Arts in Philadelphia to pursue a career as a medical secretary. In 1963, Michele began dating Carlton Stokes and the two married on August 15, 1964. After moving to Philadelphia, Michele held administrative assistant and instructor positions at Jefferson Hospital, the Philadelphia Health Consortium, and the United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania (UWSEPA). After retiring from UWSEPA in 2007, Michele and Carlton moved to Mays Landing to be closer to their family. In addition to her parents, Michele was preceded in death by: her brother, John Allen Wilson, Jr. She is survived by: her husband, Carlton Stokes; sons, Carlton Donald and Quincy Stokes (Cheryl); brother, Robert Wilson; sister, Adrienne Stallings (John); sister-in-law, Pam Cheeseboro (Llewelyn); aunt, Lucy Harris; uncle, James Plummer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia Avenues, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

Tags

Load entries