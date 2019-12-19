Stokes, Michele Ann, - 76, of Mays Landing, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. She was born September 18, 1943, in Atlantic City to Sallie (Plummer) and John Wilson. Michele attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated Atlantic City High School in 1961. In 1962, Michele attended the Franklin School of Science and Arts in Philadelphia to pursue a career as a medical secretary. In 1963, Michele began dating Carlton Stokes and the two married on August 15, 1964. After moving to Philadelphia, Michele held administrative assistant and instructor positions at Jefferson Hospital, the Philadelphia Health Consortium, and the United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania (UWSEPA). After retiring from UWSEPA in 2007, Michele and Carlton moved to Mays Landing to be closer to their family. In addition to her parents, Michele was preceded in death by: her brother, John Allen Wilson, Jr. She is survived by: her husband, Carlton Stokes; sons, Carlton Donald and Quincy Stokes (Cheryl); brother, Robert Wilson; sister, Adrienne Stallings (John); sister-in-law, Pam Cheeseboro (Llewelyn); aunt, Lucy Harris; uncle, James Plummer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia Avenues, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Phillies
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
Azamara Seabourn Viking Cunard Disney Special Offers for 2020! 4503 Atlantic Ave. (rear entr…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.